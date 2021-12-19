Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.