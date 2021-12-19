Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 38,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 39,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.