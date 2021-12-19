Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,770.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.