Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $96.17 or 0.00203213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $62.90 million and $50.76 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001119 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 676,487 coins and its circulating supply is 654,010 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.