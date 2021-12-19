Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.