Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Safehold by 130.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

NYSE SAFE opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 948,957 shares of company stock worth $71,411,937. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

