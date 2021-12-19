Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $246.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

