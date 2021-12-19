Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,751,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $165.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $280.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.87.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.