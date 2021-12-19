Head to Head Analysis: Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) versus Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 1.07 -$73.48 million $0.05 473.29 Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 8.69

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comtech Telecommunications. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications 1.13% 3.27% 1.62% Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20%

Summary

Telesat beats Comtech Telecommunications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

