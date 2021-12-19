Head to Head Review: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ShotSpotter and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 1 4 0 2.80 Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.53%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of 75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.46%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 8.01 $1.23 million ($0.11) -285.36 Consensus Cloud Solutions $678.46 million 1.66 $152.91 million N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.