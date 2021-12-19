Head to Head Survey: Worksport (WKSP) vs. Its Rivals

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Worksport to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -6.40 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.50

Worksport’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worksport and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 641 2454 2920 80 2.40

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.91%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Summary

Worksport rivals beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

