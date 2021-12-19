Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. Acquires 1,600,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of VERO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.