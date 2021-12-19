Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

HENKY stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

