Henry L. Guy Purchases 23,788 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy bought 23,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $332,794.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYNL stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synalloy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

