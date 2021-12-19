Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $250.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 886.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heska by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heska by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Heska by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

