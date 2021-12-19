HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Cut to Sector Underperform at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.31.

HEXO stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 890,696 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

