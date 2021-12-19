High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 175.0% over the last three years.
PCF opened at $8.65 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
