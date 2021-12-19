High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 175.0% over the last three years.

PCF opened at $8.65 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of High Income Securities Fund worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

