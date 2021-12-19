Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:HI opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

