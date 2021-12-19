HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.46. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 1,169,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.