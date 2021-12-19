Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

