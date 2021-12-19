Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 452,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

