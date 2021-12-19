Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.40 million and the lowest is $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $352.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMN remained flat at $$37.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 823,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,968. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.