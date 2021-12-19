HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.49. 18,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.39.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Further Reading: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.