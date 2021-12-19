HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.49. 18,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,893. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

