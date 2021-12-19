HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells $525,455.28 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $668.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $784.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

