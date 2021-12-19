Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 14.15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

