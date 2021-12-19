Huntington National Bank Acquires 167 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

NYSE FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

