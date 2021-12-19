Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,976,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

