Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.79 and its 200 day moving average is $261.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

