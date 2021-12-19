Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PEG stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.