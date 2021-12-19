Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

