Huntington National Bank Sells 142 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NYSE:SMG opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

