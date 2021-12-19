Hydra (HYDRA) Market Cap Hits $37.60 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00020671 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $805,924.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,892.87 or 0.08258345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.54 or 0.99982897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,844,192 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.