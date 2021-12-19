Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

