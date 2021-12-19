I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $264.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00277361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,292,887 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

