Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $21.33. Identiv shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 4,033 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Identiv alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 million, a PE ratio of 570.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,971 shares of company stock worth $3,446,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.