IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

