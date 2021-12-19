IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $616.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

