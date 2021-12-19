IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after buying an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

