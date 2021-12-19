Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,796 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

