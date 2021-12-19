Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

