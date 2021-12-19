Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 885 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $220.14 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.15 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average is $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.