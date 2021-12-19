Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.05 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

MMM stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

