Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,172 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

