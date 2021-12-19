Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 491 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

