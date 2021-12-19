Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

