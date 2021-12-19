Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Holdings Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

