Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. 1,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

