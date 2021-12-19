Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

