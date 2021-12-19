Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

