Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

